NJC Approves Anoma, Four Others As High Court Judges For Ekiti

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of Adefunke Helen Anoma and four others as new Judges for the Ekiti State High Court.

The four others were Olanike Caroline Adegoke, Julius Sunday Bamidele Bamise, Julius Ajibare and Stephen Rotimi Akinyede

The Deputy Director, Information of NJC, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, Esq, in a statement said: “The decisions were taken at the 110th meeting of the Council held on January 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON.”

Their appointments form part of the Council’s approval of 27 candidates for State High Court judgeships across seven states, following a rigorous screening process that included public complaints consideration and interviews conducted by a seven-member Interview Committee, in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers.

Beyond Ekiti State, the NJC also approved High Court judges for Borno (6), Plateau (6), Niger (4), Delta (4), Benue (1), and Taraba (1) States.

In addition, the Council recommended Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, alongside 35 other candidates for various judicial offices nationwide.