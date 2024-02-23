Niyiola Urges Fans To Pray For Her Recovery

Following her recent near-death experience, Nigerian singer, Eniola Akimbo, better known as Niyola has urged her fans to pray for her full recovery.

Without giving full details, Niyiola disclosed via her official Instagram page that she suddenly found herself on the floor fighting for her life.

According to her, she regained consciousness after hearing a supernatural voice.

Niyola wrote; “Gratitude Modupeoluwa. I just (had) a near-death experience and naturally it had me thinking about time, purpose and what truly matters.

“One minute I was fine and the next minute I was on the floor fighting for my life. All I remember after that was hearing a voice saying ‘And you shall by no means get hurt.’

“The rest of the story is too long to share but let me tell you, God is real and His words are true!”