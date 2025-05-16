Niyi Agoro: Lagos, Abuja Continental Hotels Outstanding In Employees’ Compensation

Share

… says ‘we make our staff happy so that they can offer immersive experience to our guests’

Niyi Agoro is the Cluster Director, Human Resources, Continental Hotel Group. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on human capital development and what has made the group the most human resources-friendly hospitality group in Nigeria, its commitment to personnel development and welfare among others.

Background

Mr Niyi Agoro is the Cluster Director, Human Resources, Continental Hotel Group; comprising Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel. He is vastly experienced, netting over 15 years in the management of human resources, working across different industries, hospitality inconclusive.

He holds a degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management alongside two post graduate degrees, and numerous certifications in human resources. He is a resource person on the platform of Human Resource Certification Institute; a certification institute that is headquartered in the United States. The body contributes to the development of human resource management globally.

Agoro is also a member of the Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

On the role of human resources and labour relations management in hotel industry

The role of human resource is critical or fundamental in management in the hotel industry. Why it is critical or fundamental is because we are a service organsiation. We give service and the type of service that we give must be at its best and because of this you need human beings to give these services.

That is why the human element is so central to everything that we do and this is why we make the management of our people very important. We go the extra mile to ensure that they are happy. When they are happy our guests are happy but when they are not happy our guests are not happy.

For us to continue to remain in business our guests must be happy because we must give our guests memorable experience. So, our approach, both to junior and senior employees, is to make them happy so that they can make our guests happy.

This is how we have continued to remain in business. In the industry, especially in Nigeria, we have the best welfare programme for our employees. Lagos and Abuja Continental Hotels stand out when it comes to employees’ welfare.

Outstanding welfare packages

In the industry, we are the only hotel group that has a nursery facility for female nursing mothers. No other hotel has such facility in Nigeria. Lagos Continental is the only five star hotel in Lagos with brand new buses, we deployed these buses, nine of them, late last year and no other hotel is offering what we are offering.

Also, we have staff facility that no other hotel has in Lagos and we have it within the hotel. We constructed this facility in 2023. We have layover dormitories for employees who may not be able to go home after completing extended hours and for employees that may have to stay back to do extended hours due to busy operations.

In addition to health insurance, Lagos and Abuja hotels have staff clinics with professional nurses managing the clinics. Another thing that stands us out in the industry is that we do monthly town hall meetings where we treat our employees to lunch buffet; full options.

Another thing that we have put together in terms of staff welfare is that we offer them two meal options at our staff cafeteria daily but other hotels offer one.

In 2022 we introduced performance-based salary increase for our employees and on a yearly basis we do general salary increase. Aside that, employees that put up exceptional performance are evaluated and are compensated adequately for their efforts.

In those years, we have done salary increase twice but most hotels in Nigeria only wait till the end of the year to do salary increase. For example, last year, due to the review of the national minimum wage, we increased the salary of our employees.

This is how we retain our employees as we have a very, very robust welfare packages for them.

Benefits derived from bumper staff welfare package

We have derived so much benefits from it because what we did then led to higher retention for the hotel because in the years 2021, 2022 to 2024, we have recorded below six per cent turnover yearly, which I consider very healthy in an industry where we have high mobility.

This has paid off tremendously because of the welfare packages that we have put in place.

Recruitment process, discovery and management of talents

We have programmes in place that are helping us to achieve talent management and to achieve high productivity and professionalism. For our entry level, we have Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), with hospitality management schools in Lagos, such as Wavecrest School of Hospitality, University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology.

These hospitality schools provide us with interns and it is a mutually benefiting platform because they are looking for hotels that can give their students on the job exposure, and we are looking for brilliant young people that have the theoretical background that we can bring in at entry level.

We have a lot of them in the system, and while they are doing their internship with us we are elevating their performances to keep an eye on those of them that are exceptionally good. We note them and by the time they are leaving school we contact them and some of them also contact us on their own.

We place them on management trainee programme for one year. Note, this is how we reduce personnel cost because for one year they are not on full employment benefits and the cost that we save through this is massive.

We have also realised over time that some of these young people contribute far better than experienced hands that you get from other hotels. When you bring in these people as experienced personnel, you are paying higher for their services because they are not coming in as trainees but as experienced personnel.

However, for these young people, they are hungry and want to contribute, they want to make impact and write their chapters. We have realised that this strategy is working, so, we have deployed this to minimise our personnel cost without jeopardising efficiency, productivity and guest service to drive our guest retention.

We also use youth corps members; fresh graduates, and during this period we keep an eye on them and those that put on exceptional performance we retain them at the end of their service year and place them on what we call graduate contract. Graduate contract will not offer them full employment benefits, however, they have between 50 and 60 per cent of our full employment benefits.

They are meant to be on graduate contract for a period of one year and after one year, we assess their performance and those of them that have put up exceptional performance are converted into full employment.

Then we have management trainee programme itself for fresh graduates that may not have necessarily served with the hotel during their service year, so we have created a management trainee programme of six months for them.

That is how we drive productivity as there are some benefits to always look forward to and those are part of what drive or propel them to go the extra mile and work harder so that they can be converted to main stream employment.

So, this is how we balance personnel attraction and retention. We minimise cost by getting the best and placing them on those programmes. By the time they come into the main stream the hotel would have recouped its investment on human capital.

Recruitment philosophy and DEI

Our recruitment philosophy is driven by a number of factors, as we believe that being an employer of choice is one way of giving back to the community. We try as much as possible to balance our recruitment approach in a manner that will make all the stakeholders happy.

We do internal and external recruitments as we give opportunity to our in-house employees. We have casual pool as well to meet our manpower needs and everybody is waiting for better employment placement.

So when we want to recruit, we place advert internally and externally. Internally to encourage those waiting in the system to advance their career and externally as our social responsibility to the community because people must continue to get jobs and we want to continue to be an employer of choice.

We also try as much as possible to attract talents. As earlier indicated, we want to give our guests the best because we are always striving to attract talents, the best hands that will continue to serve our guests and give them memorable experience.

Regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), we have few physically challenged employees in the system as we pay much attention to our DEI policy. We are sensitive to diversity as we have employees from different backgrounds and countries within our system. We recognise diversity and one of the ways to manage it is to recognise it.

It is what it is because you have people from different backgrounds, different characteristics, and different orientations. We see it that way and we embrace it that way without discrimination because we don’t discriminate against anyone regardless of where you come from, regardless of your belief system and regardless of those human characteristics that are considered not to be the same across different demographics.

Our diversity policy is that strong as we don’t just have a diversity policy in place but we emphasise it as we don’t want anyone to come to the management complaining that he or she is being discriminated against.

The town hall meetings provide us the opportunity to get a feedback from our employees and this we do on a regular basis. We are in the process of taking management team for a team bonding programme.

Of course, at that level we have people from different countries; Asia, Europe, Africa and the West. We go out together, we sit down together and we have nice time together. Of course, it is not all about work but we try to embrace work-life balance.

