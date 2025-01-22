NIWA Woos Local Firms For Fibre, Aluminum Watercrafts Production

Share

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is considering a strategic collaboration with an Indigenous boat manufacturing company for the production of fibre and aluminum boats in the country.

The move is to curb the incessant boat mishap within the brown waters across the country. The Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, disclosed this when he held discussions with the chief executives of indigenous boat manufacturing companies when they paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

As part of measures to fizzle out wooden boats across the inland waterways, Oyebamiji harped on synergy with indigenous operators to further bring the project to limelight.

In his remarks, Mr. Yemi Aluko said that the boats could be fitted into any kinds of water either shallow or deep with the good quality materials to be used.

Last year, the managing director visited OCEA ship Yard in London, the company that is well known for construction, manufacturing of aluminum fast ferries in the UK in his efforts for the gradual phasing out of particularly commercial wooden boats in the country.

