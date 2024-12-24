NIWA Warns Voyagers Against Patronising Rickety, Substandard Boats

Share

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has warned Nigerians against patronising rickety, substandard and poorly maintained boats during Chrissmas and new year celebrations.

The authority noted that it had intensified its collaboration with indigenous boat builders to phase out these boats from the system in order to tackle the challenges posed by substandard wooden boats.

At a technical meeting with boat manufacturers in Abuja, the NIWA’s Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji urged the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Coastal Guards Bill to enhance safety and security across the nation’s waterways.

However, Oyebamiji, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of boat accidents, attributing 90 per cent of the mishaps to human error.

He highlighted the low level of professionalism among some boat operators, revealing that many drivers lack proper training and are often under the influence of intoxicants before embarking on their journeys.

The managing director explained: “I was at a training session with some boat drivers and discovered that we have a long way to go in this country. Many of them are not only untrained but also intoxicated in the early hours of the day. This is unacceptable, and we are working tirelessly to address these issues.”

