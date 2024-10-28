NIWA To Phase Out Wooden Boats On Inland Waterways –MD

Share

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said that it was moving towards phasing out wooden boats on inland waterways.

The Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, made this known to editors at the weekend during an interaction in Lagos.

The interaction, which focused largely on the safety of the waterways and expansion of water travels, had the Managing Director tell the editors that wooden boats constituted over 90 percent of boats on the waterways.

Oyebamiji said they also accounted for the majority of accidents on the waterways nationwide.

He said this was largely because they had no regard for operational rules, which included not travelling at night, overloading and failure to use life jackets by both operators and passengers.

He said: “Travelling at night is a criminal offence. “Most of them have no lights at all. Overloading is also an issue. “And the boats are piloted by people of the lowest education in Nigeria.”

On how to resolve the issue in the short term, Oyebamiji said NIWA had consciously increased the number of its marshals at jetties from 80 to 350 to cover the entire country.

He said at least two marshals are at jetties per time daily, observing morning and night shifts.

He also revealed that the agency has embarked on a rigorous campaign both at the jetties and via the media.

He said the campaign was being done in both English and the local languages of the communities covered.

In this wise, Oyebamiji said the agency was liaising with the Presidency and Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, headed by Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, to replace wooden boats nationwide.

He added: “A lot of people bring God into this matter of safety on waterways when we are the problems ourselves.

“Our characters and our behaviours are the great determinants here.

“We will continue to push by applying education, enlightenment, and sanction, where need be until we have zero fatalities on our waterways.”

