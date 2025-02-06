NIWA to Hold Retreat on Performance, 2025 Revenue Targets

Share

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is to commence its 2025 annual retreat on Friday, this week to review its 2024 performance and how to improve its 2025 revenue targets.

The authority’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Suleiman Makama said in a statement that the retreat would take place at the Conference Hall, Lokoja as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola would be the special guest of honour at the event, while all the management and all area managers would be attendance.

Also, he noted that the Managing Director of NIWA, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji would be the host at the retreat.

Makama stressed that the discussion at the retreat would center on the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) review for 2024 and outlook for 2025; revenue performance for 2024 and targets for 2025; organisational effectiveness, and communication.

Share

Please follow and like us: