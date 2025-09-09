NIWA Tightens Safety Measures, Bans Loading From Illegal Jetties

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has placed an outright ban on all loading activities from unauthorised points across the country, insisting that only recognised and registered jetties may be used.

On Tuesday, the agency stated that all commercial operators are mandated to provide lifejackets for passengers, while every boat must clearly display its name and load line.

It added that unlicensed boats and watercraft would be removed from the waterways, while unlicensed drivers and operators are prohibited from carrying out any operations.

The authority has also called on riverine states to partner with NIWA in safety campaigns, training of operators, procurement and distribution of lifejackets, provision of landing platforms and deployment of modern ferries.

It stressed that the new measures were initiated to further strengthen safety and enforcement across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The Managing Director of the authority, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji said during a special press conference convened to address concerns over the recent boat mishap, reaffirming the Authority’s resolve to protect lives and improve safety standards in marine transportation, noting that since the appointment of the current management in October 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NIWA had implemented a number of far-reaching reforms and initiatives aimed at reducing accidents on the waterways.

He recalled that within the first six months of the administration, the long-awaited Water Transportation Code was gazetted and launched to regulate operators, passengers, and users of the waterways.

Oyebamiji said: “Within the same period, the Authority also inaugurated fifteen new operational assets, including patrol boats, water ambulances, survey boats and passenger ferries, while also commissioning new facilities such as the NIWA Clinic and administrative building at its headquarters in Lokoja to improve efficiency.

“To enforce compliance, the authority deployed Water Marshals, which have now increased from 80 personnel at inception to 350 across the country.

Passenger safety has been enhanced through the introduction of a manifest system at recognised jetties to improve record-keeping, while Water Marshals also ensure that the “No Lifejacket, No Boarding” regulation is strictly enforced.”

In addition, he explained that the reactivation of Search and Rescue Stations had reduced NIWA’s emergency response time to less than 30 minutes, saying that the authority had also taken its safety awareness campaigns directly to loading points and jetties, reaching more than 300 communities in 2025 alone.

According to him, “these grassroots engagements are complemented by periodic campaigns in local languages on radio, television, newspapers and digital platforms.”

Also, Oyebamiji explained that NIWA had intensified channel maintenance for safer navigation, stressing that marine navigational buoys had been installed on the Lower and Upper Niger, while hydrographic surveys and profiling had been completed from Warri to Baro Port, covering 624 kilometres.

The authority continues to remove aquatic waste, logs and wrecks from waterways to further enhance navigability.

The managing director explained that some states had already started acting on these commitments by providing ferries and lifejackets to their citizens, with Niger State standing out as a prime example.

Oyebamiji commended the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, for his unwavering support. In the last four months alone, the Ministry has helped NIWA distribute over 45,000 standard lifejackets across twelve states, while also leading state-level safety campaigns in Niger and Bayelsa.

Looking ahead, he said that NIWA intends to deepen collaboration with the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy, especially in enforcing the ban on overloading, night sailing between 6 pm and 6 am, and compulsory use of lifejackets.

Mr Oyebamiji disclosed that NIWA’s initiatives have already reduced accidents and deaths on the waterways by more than 70 per cent compared to previous years, but stressed that more can still be done.