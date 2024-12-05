NIWA Targets State Govts To Strengthen Waterways Security, Safety

Share

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has stressed the need for increased collaboration with the state governments in order to enhance the safety and security of inland waterways transportation.

At a one-day consultative forum on safety and insecurities on inland waterways, organised by the Nigeria Transportation Commissioners’ Forum (NTCF) in Ilorin, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, emphasised the critical role that safety and security play in fostering a thriving water transportation system.

The forum, themed: “Prevalent Safety, Security Hazards and Practices in Inland Waterways: Passenger Transport Safety in Ilorin, Kwara State,” sought to address the pressing issues facing the inland waterways sector.

Oyebamiji acknowledged the ongoing efforts by NIWA to improve safety, such as the recent unveiling of the transportation code for public use, and the inauguration of several operational assets including survey boats, gunboats, water ambulances and a passenger ferry, noting that safety campaigns had been launched across all operational bases, targeting local communities in their native languages.

The Managing director highlighted the support from the National Assembly, including the ongoing discussions on establishing coastal guards, stressing that the issues of safety and security on inland waterways had received attention from the House Committee on Inland Waterways.

Oyebamiji appealed to the commissioners for transportation across relevant states to collaborate with NIWA in areas of training, safety campaigns, infrastructure development and financial empowerment.

According to him, while the challenges were significant, they were surmountable through collective action.

He expressed optimism for actionable and implementable outcomes from the forum, which he believes will contribute significantly to ensuring safer and more secure inland waterways.

