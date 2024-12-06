NIWA Targets Govts To Strengthen Waterways Security, Safety

Share

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has stressed the need for increased collaboration with state governments in order to enhance the safety and security of inland waterways transportation.

At a one-day consultative forum on safety and insecurities on inland waterways, organised by the Nigeria Transportation Commissioners’ Forum (NTCF) in Ilorin, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, emphasised the critical role that safety and security play in fostering a thriving water transportation system.

With the theme: “Prevalent Safety, Security Hazards and Practices in Inland Waterways: Passenger Transport Safety in Ilorin, Kwara State,” the forum sought to address the pressing issues facing the inland waterways sector.

Oyebamiji acknowledged the ongoing efforts by NIWA to im – prove safety, such as the recently unveiling of the transportation code for public use, the inauguration of several operational assets including survey boats, gunboats, water ambulances and a passenger ferry, noting that safety campaigns had been launched across all operational bases, targeting local communities in their native languages.

The Managing Director, however, highlighted the support from the National Assembly, which include the ongoing discussions on establishing coastal guards, even as he stressed that the issues of safety and security on inland waterways had received attention from the House Committee on Inland Waterways.

