NIWA Seeks Private Sector Participation In Water Transportation Dev’t

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has stressed the need for the involvement of the private sector in the development of water transportation in the country.

The Board Chairman of the authority, Musa Sarkin-Adar, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit at NIWA’s Abuja liaison office, saying that the government cannot do it alone.

Sarkin-Adar encouraged NIWA to phase out wooden boats in order to minimise boat accidents on the nation’s waterways.

He urged the Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji and his team to do their best in order to leave a lasting legacy.

According to him, he is blessed with an experienced and dedicated team and hence cannot take the glory alone.

Sarkin-Adar urged the authority to do more in connecting other states in water transportation.

Also, Oyebamiji commended the efforts of his management team in the development of the inland waterways transportation sub-sector.

