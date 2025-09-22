NIWA Seeks PPP To Revive Oguta River Port

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said that it would enter into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the quick revitalisation of the Oguta River Port in Imo State.

Its Managing Director, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, made this known during a strategic meeting with the technical team of the Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone, led by its Managing Director, Dr Chioma Nwachukwu, at the authority’s Liaison Office in Abuja.

In a statement by NIWA’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Suleiman Makama, the managing director described the Oguta River Port as a critical infrastructure project for the South East, with the potential to unlock new trade routes, attract investment, and create massive employment opportunities, adding that its revival aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the objectives of the Federal Ministry of Marine Economy.

He stressed that NIWA was committed to creating an enabling environment for private sector participation, noting that the authority welcomes partnerships that can accelerate the port’s completion and ensure it becomes a hub for industrial and commercial activities in the region.

Also, Nwachukwu reaffirmed the readiness of the Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone to collaborate with NIWA to actualise the port’s potential.

She highlighted the port’s strategic importance to energy and manufacturing investments, saying the partnership will boost logistics efficiency and drive regional economic transformation.