NIWA Police Arraign Two Over Lokoja Boat Mishap

Share

National Inland Waterways Authority’s Police Command arraigned two suspects before a Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and negligence leading to a boat mishap in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The defendants, Musa Dangana and Yakubu Dangana, both residents of Lokoja, are being tried on charges of alleged conspiracy and negligence.

According to the police report, the Area Manager of NIWA Lokoja Area office, Titus Adoga, reported the incident to the commandant of the Inland Waterways Nigeria Police Command in the headquarters.

The prosecutor, Gabriel Otowu, alleged that the defendants jointly own a commercial wooden boat which capsized enroute to Kacha market in Niger state from Kupa in Lokoja local government Area of Kogi state.

He said that on the 29th of November, 2024, at about 5:45 a.m., the defendants transported 60 passengers from Kupa to Kacha Market without providing life jackets or considering the weather conditions.

In spite of several warnings against traveling without life jackets, the defendants failed to exercise due vigilance.

Gabriel further alleged that during the journey, the boat struck a submerged log, which led to it being capsized and resulted in some casualties.

He noted: “Police investigation led to the arrest of the defendants, and have made statements.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The charges are criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct and failure to observe the general obligation to exercise vigilance contrary to section 97 sub-section 2, of 196 of Kogi state penal code and section 7 of Inland Waterways Transportation code 2023.

Also, the Defence Counsel, Zakari Useni, applied for the bail of the defendants in accordance with sections 156, 160 and 163 of the Criminal Justice Law of Kogi.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Musa-Mopa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with a civil servant on level 14 as a surety who must also be a Lokoja resident.

The case was adjourned until 20th March 2025 for further hearing.

Share

Please follow and like us: