NIWA Moves to Monitor Boat Operators With Technology

Tge National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is to procure a technology, ‘Blue Me’ to monitor boat operators on the nation’s inland waterways as rickety vessels account for 75 per cent. The authority said that each driver on board would be given one to spot their location on the waterways, noting that the device operates anywhere and had no network issues.

The authority’s Lagos Area Manager, Engineer Sarat Braimah explained that NIWA was set to scrap many boats as 75 per cent of passenger boats used in Lagos are unseaworthy. Braimah noted that NIWA had put in some conditions for boat operators to meet or forget about the ferry business. Braimah said: “What NIWA wants to do now is to sanitize those boat operators.

We cannot wait until accidents happen again and from these two major accidents that happened this year, we have been able to analyse our investigations and we discovered that it was due to human errors. “What I mean by human error is down to the maintenance of these boats. Most times, boat engines will go off mid-stream because of the speed the boat captains need, they won’t get it on the channel.

So they will now move out of the channel to go to the shallow area so that they can maintain speed. Our marine unit is now in Ikorodu. I have embargoed boat movement in Ikorodu except for those certified. We certified 10 boats and only those 10 boats will be the ones to operate for now.”