NIWA moves to fully harness Nigerian waterways’ potential

After receiving exclusive power from the Supreme Court, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said that it would consolidate, harness the potential and control over 10,000 kilometres of waters in the country. The Managing Director of the authority, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, said that NIWA was established to harness the potential of the sector, saying that the apex court ruling had given it the teeth. Oyebamiji explained that the judgement came at a time Mr President gave directives to maximise the benefits of the sector in ways it would enhance the economy and empower Nigerians. He noted: “With President Bola Tinubu”s determination to open up the economy through the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola as the minister, this judgement will bolster our efforts and help to facilitate the processes of developing the sector.” Oyebamiji stressed that the judgement was about consolidation of water transportation, tourism and sundry economic empowerment of the people, and not about who won or lost at the Supreme Court. “This is not about who owns what, won or lost. This is about Nigeria and Nigerians benefitting from our Godgiven endowment. It is about the common good and rebuilding the sector for greater opportunities.

“A nation cannot be this blessed with navigable coastal line without exploring and maximising the benefits for the good of all. So, this is not about a court victory. This is about the greater good and the need for us to explore the potential of our inland waterways for the benefit of our people. “If we put to good use Nigeria’s potential in the coastal areas in the area of transportation for instance, it will reduce the pressure on our roads and improve citizen interactions,” he said. On Friday, the licensing and control of all inland waterways, spanning more than 10,000 kilometres in the country, was restored to National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in a ruling by the Supreme Court. By the judgement, Lagos State and some states are to abide by the judgement. Before now, there had been a protracted legal tussle between the Federal Government and Lagos State Government over which of them controls waterways in Lagos with huge economic potential.

However, it was gathered that the latest judgement had empowered NIWA to control, regulate and sanitise the boat operators and dredgers in all the nation’s waterways. The apex court held that only the Federal Government, through the National Assembly, could legislate on maritime shipping and navigation, stressing that the power to legislate on any subject in the exclusive legislative list was not within the rights of the Lagos State Government. The court also noted that the existing laws did not favour Lagos Government’s arguments on resource control, adding that political stakeholders, including the legislature, could work on ways to amend the law to address the concern raised by Lagos and others on the issue. It restored the judgement delivered on March 28, 2014, by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Lagos and reversed the July 18, 2017 verdict of the Court of Appeal (Lagos Division), which set aside the Federal High Court judgment. It would also grant the authority power to generate more revenue into the coffer of the Federal Government. In a judgement written and delivered by Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro, the apex court refused to be drawn into argument of resource control, insisting that such turf belongs to politicians, who have the power of amendment of the constitution.

According to him, until such amendment, the duty of the court was to interpret the law as it is. Before the latest judgement, NIWA had contended with Lagos State Government that lagoon and Lekki lagoons were exclusively within its control, stressing that any illegal activities within NIWA’s Right Way (RoW) would not be tolerated. Based on a 2014 judgement captured in suit CA/L/886/2014- Lagos Waterways Authority and 3 ORS V INC Trustees of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria and 5 ORS, the right of all waterways in Nigeria and shorelines was ceded to NIWA.