NIWA MD Oyebamiji Vows To Complete All Seaports

…as he resumes office as the new MD

The newly appointed Managing Director of the National Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA), Chief Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has said his mandate is to complete all Sea Port and other uncompleted projects at the purview of the Authority.

Oyebamiji who was the former Commissioner of Finance in Osun state, said it is the desire of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, to make all waterways and sea ports work again for the benefit of Nigerians.

The NIWA, while addressing management of the Authority as he resumed office said Nigeria can attain her full economic potential, in all sectors, including the inland waterway, with the support of efficient and effective surface delivery.

“For Nigeria to attain her full economic potential, all sectors, including the inland waterway, must be primed to support efficient and effective surface delivery. I therefore plead for your cooperation, dedication, and doggedness.”

“Your performance determines your placement and benefits. I have the uncommon privilege to learn and practice classical banking under the duress of the industry in the marine sector, among others.”

“NIWA can be performance-driven with your support. Especially, these two values will be my guiding principle as a servant in this position.”

“Dear colleagues, you agree with me that as Nigerians, we need to approach our national challenges with a renewed resolve.”

“We just must begin to do things differently if we hope to achieve different results.”

“As the captain of this vessel, I shall always make myself available to everyone. I look forward to receiving your suggestions, criticisms, and commendations when you think we will be able to solve this.”

“I therefore bring to you a campaign of renewed hope that things can be better and that things indeed will get better with our combined efforts. As an agency, our mission is clear, and our objectives are achievable.”

“As we approach the task before us, let us delete every line of division in our daily activities. It is time for all hands to be on deck. We cannot afford to fail, and we will not, by the special grace of God.”

“In the coming days, we shall unveil all our programs and activities, in line with Mr. President’s charge and the mandate of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economies, with the thematics spelled out effectively.”

He however expresses gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing him to serve.

“I am equally grateful to the Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adeboyega Oyetola, for his leadership style at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. My boss is a great leader.”

“I am indeed very grateful to the members of staff of this agency for your warm reception. I appreciate our APC party leaders, an associate from Osun State, as well as my brothers, sisters, and friends from Ikire.”

“Ikire is my town, Ilewole, local government, and all my party leaders are here. I appreciate you so much. I appreciate my friends from every part of the country who are also here today. I thank you all with all sincerity,” he added.