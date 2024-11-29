NIWA: Many Feared Dead As 200 Passenger Boat Capsize In Kogi

Share

The National Inland Waterways (NIWA) has confirmed no fewer than 200 passengers from Kogi State were involved in a boat accident which occurred on Friday morning, November 29.

Confirming the incident, the Head of the Media Department of NIWA, Suleman Makama said the Market women from Kogi were travelling to a Niger state Market for their usual trade when the boat capsized along the Dambo-Ebuchi sections of River Niger, a number of deaths yet to be known.

.”Yes, there was indeed a boat mishap on Thursday involving quite a number of women going to the market in Niger state, we are still investigating to ascertain the number of people involved as well as what led to the accident.” He added.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses account said the boat, which belonged to one Musa Dangana, was carrying over 200 passengers, including market women and farm labourers, en route to the Katcha weekly market in Niger State.

As of the time of this report, eight bodies were said to have been recovered, while search and rescue operations continue to locate the remaining passengers.

Makama further said he is still waiting for clearance from the management before he will issue an official statement where details of the incident would be provided.

He said he couldn’t give a specific time frame but promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as possible.

