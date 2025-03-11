NIWA Lagos Manager Receives Influential Woman Maritime Award

Share

In recognition of her immense contributions to the maritime sector, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)’s Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, has won the most influential woman award instituted by the Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW- Africa).

The Award also highlighted her role as a model for aspiring young female persons in Nigeria and her effectual human resource management as the first female area manager of NIWA in Lagos.

Braimah’s transformative milestones in NIWA have endeared her to key stakeholders in the industry and to the management of NIWA.

In her brief speech after the Award, which took place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Braimah expressed happiness at the award and promised to keep inspiring all the young persons beyond Nigeria to embrace the maritime world, particularly the female folks.

She said: “Thank you, CBW – Africa. I pray that our women in the service of our country, Nigeria and Africa, would remain steadfast and resilient.

“Nigeria needs our women, and I pray that the Nigerian women should always positively lead the way.”

