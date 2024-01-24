NIWA fortified to harness waterways economy

Recently, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was granted exclusive power by the Supreme Court to control all the inland waterways in the country in order to consolidate, harness potential and control over 10,000 kilometres of waters in the country. The judgement came at a time the government is planning to grow the nation’s economy to $1 trillion through marine and blue economy. Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, the country has been losing massive opportunities inherent in the billion dollars blue economy.

Mandate

The authority was established by the government through Decree No. 13 of 1997 to manage Nigeria’s inland waterways resources. By this mandate, NIWA was empowered to issue licences for inland navigation, piers, jetties and dockyards surveys. Also, it was given power to examine, approve designs and the construction of inland river crafts, shipyard; grant permits and licences for sand dredging and pipeline construction. Statistics from the authority revealed that 28 of the 36 states of the federation are linked by water.

Area of control

All navigable waterways, inland waterways, river ports and internal waters of Nigeria, excluding all direct approaches to the ports listed in the Third Schedule to NIWA Act and all other waters declared to be approaches to ports under or pursuant to the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, up to 250 metres beyond the upstream edge of the quay of such ports, shall be under the exclusive management, direction and control of NIWA.

Resources

The economic potential in the areas include fishing, coastal leisure and tourism, shipbuilding, seawater desalination, offshore oil and gas, and shipping (maritime transportation). But, recently, new industries have emerged in deep sea mining, biotechnology, aquaculture, seabed extraction, offshore renewable energy and blue carbon sequestration.

Functions and power

In its functions under Section 9, the authority is empowered to undertake capital and maintenance dredging; undertake hydrological and hydrographic surveys; design ferry routes; survey, remove, and receive derelicts, wrecks and other obstructions from inland waterways; operate ferry services within the inland waterways system; undertake installation and maintenance of lights, buoys and all navigational aids along water channels and banks; issue and control licenses for inland navigation, piers, jetties, dockyards, examines and survey inland water crafts and shipyard operators; grant permit and licenses for sand dredging, pipeline construction, dredging of slots and crossing of waterways by utility lines, water intake, rock blasting and removal; grant licenses to private inland waterway operators; approve designs and construction of inland river crafts; approve and control all jetties, dockyards, piers within the inland waterways; reclaim land within the right-ofway; undertake the construction, administration and maintenance of inland river ports and jetties and provide hydraulic structures for river and dams, bed and bank stabilisation, barrages, groynes among others.

Conflict

Regardless of its mandates, 13 years after its establishment, the Lagos State Government established the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to carry out the same functions, leading to a protracted legal tussle between the Federal Government and Lagos State Government over which of them should control the waterways in Lagos.

Restoration

However, relief came recently, when the Supreme Court granted the authority the right to control all the nation’s waterways and the resources spanning more than 10,000 kilometres. Reacting to the new development, the Managing Director of the authority, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, said that NIWA could now harness the potential of the sector, saying that the apex court ruling had now given it teeth. Oyebamiji explained that the judgement came at a time Mr President gave directives to maximise the benefits of the sector in all the ways it would enhance the economy and empower Nigerians. He noted: “With President Bola Tinubu”s determination to open up the economy through the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola as the minister, this judgement will bolster our efforts and help to facilitate the processes of developing the sector.” Oyebamiji stressed that the judgement was about consolidation of water transportation, tourism and sundry economic empowerment of the people, and not about who won or lost at the Supreme Court.

He said: “This is not about who owns what won or lost. This is about Nigeria and Nigerians benefitting from our God-given endowment. It is about the common good and rebuilding the sector for greater opportunities. “A nation cannot be this blessed with navigable coastal line without exploring and maximising the benefits for the good of all. So, this is not about a court victory. This is about the greater good and the need for us to explore the potentials of our inland waterways for the benefit of our people. “If we put to good use Nigeria’s potential in the coastal areas in the area of transportation for instance, it will reduce the pressure on our roads and improve citizen interactions.” However, it was gathered that the latest judgement has empowered NIWA to control, regulate and sanitise boat operators and dredgers in all the nation’s waterways. The apex court held that only the Federal Government, through the National Assembly, could legislate on maritime, shipping and navigation, stressing that the power to legislate on any subject in the exclusive legislative list was not within the rights of the Lagos State Government. The court also noted that the existing laws did not favour Lagos State Government’s arguments on resource control, adding that political stakeholders, including the legislature, could work on ways to amend the law to address the concern raised by Lagos and others on the issue. In a judgement written and delivered by Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro, the apex court refused to be drawn into argument of resource control, insisting that such turf belongs to politicians, who have the power of amendment of the constitution. According to him, until such amendment, the duty of the court was to interpret the law as it is. Also, the court restored the judgement delivered on March 28, 2014, by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Lagos and reversed the July 18, 2017 verdict of the Court of Appeal (Lagos Division), which set aside the Federal High Court judgment.

Last line

The Federal Government should keep trespassers out of NIWA’s Right of Way (RoW) where necessary to enable it achieve its mandate.