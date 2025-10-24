NIWA Deploys Taskforce, Machinery To Clear Ikorodu Water Hyacinth

The Lagos Area Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Friday deployed a task force to map out strategic operational measures aimed at tackling the buildup of water hyacinth around the Ikorodu axis.

The move is part of proactive efforts to prevent the menace from disrupting boat transportation and other waterway activities in the littoral communities.

The NIWA team, supported by heavy-duty equipment including swamp devils, harvesters, and other relevant machinery, has commenced preliminary clearing operations around Ebute Ikorodu and Ipakodo ferry terminal.

The exercise is intended to ensure that the waterways remain navigable and free from obstructions caused by the invasive aquatic weed.

The Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr. Sarat Braimah explained that the deployment of the task force is a preventive measure designed to guarantee the smooth movement of goods and passengers through the Ikorodu waterways, a zone that often experiences recurring infestations of water hyacinth.

She explained: “We have carefully studied the pattern and spread of the water hyacinth phenomenon and have chosen to act swiftly to mitigate its impact before it causes disruption to boat and ferry operations.

“Beyond transportation, we are also mindful of the effects on local fishing activities. The earlier we address the problem, the better. My boss, the Managing Director of Niwa, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has awarded the contract to tackle the menace of water hyacinth across the country to ensure the smooth passage of movement of goods and passengers. I will personally be on the ground throughout the week to monitor the progress of the operation by the contractors.”