NIWA Condoles With Families Of Victims In Boat Mishaps, Ramps Up Safety Drive

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) yesterday, commiserated with the families of victims in a recent boat accidents which occured in Yobe and Lagos states.

While expressing its sympathy, the authority underscored the need for safety across inland waterways in Nigeria. The authority expressed its condolences in a statement in Lokoja, by Assistant General Manager Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Mr Suleiman Makama.

He said NIWA noted with discomfort, the unfortunate boat mishaps in both states, after an extensive accident-free period on the inland waterways. “The authority commiserates with the families of the departed on the unfortunate accidents.

“NIWA shares in their grief and remain committed to intensify our surveillance activities and safety campaigns for safer waterways,” he said.

He disclosed that in response to the mishaps, the authority has mobilised all relevant facilities in conjunction with other relevant agencies towards a successful rescue efforts in Yobe state.

Consequently, Makama urged waterways users to adhere strictly to safety guidelines at all times, in order to avoid such unfortunate incidences.