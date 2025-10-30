NIWA Boss, Oyebamiji Lauds Journalists’ Role In Societal Dev’t

A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, and Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has lauded the vital role journalists play in nation-building, saying no society can develop without the journalism profession.

Oyebamiji stated this during the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council’s annual health walk, held as part of activities marking the 2025 Press Week celebration.

Represented by Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji, Oyebamiji described journalists as the light of society who deserve recognition and support.

According to him, “Journalism is a noble profession. Journalists are the light of society, and they deserve our support. No society develops without journalism, and that is why we have identified with Osun NUJ today by participating in this health walk.”

He urged media practitioners to prioritize their health, emphasizing that journalism is a demanding and creative profession that requires physical and mental fitness to perform optimally.

“My advice to the public is that we must continue to exercise our bodies. It is fundamental and primary because our survival largely depends on the status of our health. If you are not healthy, you cannot do anything in life. So, I commend NUJ once again for this initiative,” he added.

Also speaking, a former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, commended the NUJ Osun Council for organizing the health walk as part of its Press Week activities.

He described the media as a rallying point in society, helping to shape public opinion and guide social direction. Oyintiloye urged journalists to remain unbiased, objective, and committed to educating the public.

On his part, the Osun State Coordinator of Moniepoint, Mr. Olufemi Olaniyan, stressed the importance of regular exercise, noting that good health is essential for enjoying the fruits of one’s labour.

He revealed that Moniepoint has partnered with NUJ in the health walk initiative for over three years, encouraging entrepreneurs and workers to prioritize exercise and healthcare.

“Whenever we work without rest or exercise, it becomes dangerous to our health. We should encourage business owners and staff to make time for exercise, boost their immunity, and enjoy the results of their labour,” Olaniyan said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NUJ, Osun State Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, commended members for their participation, noting that the annual event aims to promote physical fitness and improve the overall well-being of journalists.