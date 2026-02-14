NIWA Boss Attributes New Telegraph Award To Safety Reforms, Efficiency

The Acting Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Alhaji Umar Yusuf Girei, has said the New Telegraph award to the authority as Maritime Agency of the Year 2025 has reaffirmed the authority’s growing reputation as a reformed and forward-looking agency committed to transforming Nigeria’s inland waterways into a safer and more efficient transport corridor.

He noted that the award had further positioned it as a leading institution in reforms and efficiency in the maritime industry.

The award ceremony, held at the popular Oriental Hotel, drew top government officials, captains of industry, and key stakeholders from various sectors of the economy.

The authority clinched the top prize in the maritime agencies category, underscoring its growing impact and reforms within Nigeria’s inland waterways sector.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the Acting Managing Director of NIWA expressed delight over the recognition, describing the award as a testament to the agency’s hard work and renewed commitment to excellence.

He commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his unwavering support, visionary leadership, and strong belief in the agency’s mandate.

He noted that the recurring boat accidents, which once posed serious concerns, were now being drastically reduced through proactive safety interventions, highlighting that the minister’s recent nationwide tour, during which life jackets were distributed to states and waterways operators as part of efforts to enhance safety compliance and protect lives.

The Maritime Agency of the Year category has previously been won by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), further emphasising the significance of the recognition as a benchmark of institutional strength, resilience, and service delivery.

Girei dedicated it to the hardworking staff of the Authority and the former Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji.

In recent years, the authority has significantly improved its operational efficiency, strengthened regulatory oversight, and enhanced safety measures across the nation’s waterways.

These strides have positioned NIWA as a leading institution in the maritime industry.