NIVEA’s N3bn Consumer Promo Delivers Winners

NIVEA’s historic N3 billion national consumer promotion has officially entered its sixth week, maintaining strong nationwide momentum as fresh winners continue to emerge across Nigeria. At the Week 6 raffle draw held recently new millionaires were added to the growing list of beneficiaries.

Among the 10 lucky consumers for the week are Popoola Roseline from Ibadan and Alhaji Ibrahim from Kaduna, each winning N1,000,000. Their victories further demon- strate the scale and life-changing impact of the ongoing campaign.

Speaking on the Week 6 mile- stone and the steady wave of winners, Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director for Central, East & West Africa (CEWA) at Beiersdorf, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment: “Reaching Week 6 with this level of momentum is incredibly rewarding for us.

What matters most is that Nigerians are winning every single week, and they are seeing the process unfold transparently in real time. “This promotion was designed to genuinely appreciate our consumers at scale, and we are only halfway through.

There are still many lives to touch, many rewards to give, and many reasons for Nigerians to participate.” She further emphasized that every eligible purchase guarantees instant value and multiple chances to win before the promotion concludes.

Reacting to her win, Roseline described the experience as surreal. “I was shocked to my bones. I honestly didn’t see a thing like this coming, because I’ve been seriously worried about how to raise the capital to start my new business,” she said.

For Ibrahim, the prize came at the perfect time. “I’m very happy because this money will help my goat and ram business. You know Ramadan is around the corner?” he shared. With six successful draws now completed, the N3 billion promotion has produced well over 350,000 winners nationwide.

So far, 60 consumers have won and redeemed N1 million each, 300 winners have received N50,000 Jumia shopping vouchers, and approximately 400,000 participants have enjoyed N1,000 instant airtime rewards.