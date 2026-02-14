NIVEA Promo Excites Winners Nationwide

Excitement continues to trail NIVEA’s National Consumer Promotion as more Nigerians emerge winners in the weekly raffle draws.

The skincare brand said the promo, which is currently running nationwide, has already produced thousands of winners, including new millionaires, as consumers take part in the campaign.

Some of the latest winners described their experience as timely and life-changing. One of the beneficiaries, who won ₦1 million in the weekly draw, said the money came at a critical time.

“I was shocked when I received the call. I didn’t believe it at first. But when it was confirmed, I was overwhelmed with joy. This money will go a long way in helping me settle pressing needs,” the winner said.

Another winner who received instant airtime said the process was simple and rewarding.

“I only bought the lotion because I use it regularly. I scratched the code and dialled it, and I got airtime immediately. Later, I found out I was entered into the draw.

It feels good to be appreciated as a customer,” she said. According to the company, the promotion is designed to reward loyal consumers while giving more Nigerians the opportunity to win cash and other prizes.

So far, the promo has produced hundreds of thousands of winners across the country. These include consumers who have won ₦1 million each in the weekly draws, winners of shopping vouchers, and many others who have received instant ₦1,000 airtime.

To participate, consumers are required to purchase any NIVEA 400ml Body Lotion variant, locate the unique code on the pack, scratch and dial the designated short code, and follow the prompts. Participants receive instant airtime and are automatically entered