Nivea Black & White Roll-On Safe For Use -NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confirmed that the NIVEA Black & White Roll- On manufactured in Nigeria is safe for public use.

This is contained in the update it issued on its initial Safety Alert Notification of October 31, regarding NIVEA BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant (50 ml) batch number 93529610, in relation to the general European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX).

In the latest update on the issue on its website dated November 2, 2024, the agency confirmed the safety of the NIVEA BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant (50 ml) manufactured in Nigeria.

“A recent investigation shows that the Black and White Nivea Roll-on deodorant manufactured in Nigeria does not contain the non-compliant ingredient (BMHCA)”, NAFDAC said in the updated alert notification.”

