NITRA To Support Minister Of Communications, Innovation, Digital Economy

As the newly appointed Ministers kick start their various responsibilities, journalists in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, under the organization of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), have felicitated with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani on his appointment.

In a letter to the Minister, the Chairman of the Association, Mr Chike Onwuegbuchi noted that the news of his appointment was a cheery one, knowing his antecedent to deliver viable results in past endeavours.

“We have followed your steps in the ICT industry and are assured that without doubt, this is another position that you will make a great deal of impact.

“You are not new in creative, developmental, and managerial affairs, but have been an active participant in decision-making and growth plans for the nation, hence our repose of trust in what you can do as the Minister of this expanded Ministry,” he said

In the Association’s letter to the Minister, he further assured the Minister that NITRA is willing to work with the Ministry to ensure the achievement of set goals.

He said NITRA is on standby for any collaboration that will guarantee the success of Dr. Tijani’s endeavours as the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

“We hope to work together to develop the industry and make the Ministry a reference point in the minds of Nigerians both at home and abroad,” he concluded.

The expectation is that the Minister will sustain the upward trajectory of ICT contributions to the GDP.

His focus should be on leveraging ICT to transform Nigeria into a full digital economy.

Nigeria’s ICT sector contributed a significant 17.47% to Nigeria’s GDP (Real Gross Domestic Product) in the first quarter of 2023.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS report, this amounts to about N3.1 trillion of the total N17.75 trillion of the country’s real GDP in the quarter.

This is a notable increase in the ICT sector’s GDP contribution, surpassing the figures for the first quarter of 2022 which stood at N2.86 trillion.

The sector contributed 13.23% to the total nominal GDP in Q1 2023, surpassing the rates recorded in both the same quarter of the previous year (10.55%) and the preceding quarter (10.42%).

This nominal growth represents a substantial increase of 41.84% during the quarter, marking a 21.30% point rise compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) is the umbrella body for ICT reporters and editors.

Its membership is drawn across Print, Broadcast, and Online media organisations, and spreads across the country.

With its Quarterly and Annual events, which include ‘Breakfast With CEOs’; ‘NITRA Innovative Forum’; ‘NITRA Technology Forum’, among others, the Association has been able to drive conversations on the development of the ICT subsectors and the industry as a whole.