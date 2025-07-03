NITRA, ALTON Rally Stakeholders On CNII

The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) have announced a high-level industry forum aimed at developing a practical roadmap for the implementation of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Bill and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s telecom sector.

The event, themed “Industry Sustainability and CNII Conference 2025 – Way Forward”, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at CitiHeight Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

It is expected to gather key stakeholders from government, telecom companies, regulatory agencies, security institutions, infrastructure providers, academia, and the media.

According to NITRA Chairman, Chike Onwuegbuchi, while the CNII status granted to telecom infrastructure by the Federal Government is a step in the right direction, it cannot achieve its full purpose without strategic industry collaboration.

He noted that declaring telecom infrastructure as CNII is not sufficient in itself and that implementation must follow with clear responsibilities assigned to all actors involved.

The forum will focus on a number of pressing issues, including how best to enforce the CNII Bill, the adequacy of the current legislation, and the specific roles of various stakeholders in supporting implementation.

Stakeholders will examine how telecom operators are aligning their internal operations with CNII provisions and the degree to which regulators are ensuring public and institutional compliance.

Speaking on the importance of the gathering, General Secretary of NITRA, Chidiebere Nwankwo, emphasised the need for public participation.

He noted that the forum will offer communities and consumers an opportunity to engage directly with telecom leaders and policy makers on the security and reliability of infrastructure in their localities.