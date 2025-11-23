NITF 2025: Oyo Promotes Local Products For Economic Growth

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, has showcased a diverse collection of indigenous goods and products at the 2025 Nigeria International Trade Fair (NITF), held at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry.

The locally-made products on display included Shea butter, Aso-Oke fabrics from Oke-Ogun, ready-to-wear outfits, agroallied products, machinery, handmade bags, shoes, Adire and Batik corporate shirts, hoodies, and various homegrown innovations.

Local food items such as Garri Ijebu, powdered cassava flour, potato flour, as well as hair care and home care essentials, also feature prominently.

The popular traditional Koko Irin (iron pots) attracted significant interest among attendees.

Leading the Oyo State delegation, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, described the state’s participation as a bold step toward promoting the visibility of locally made products, empowering small and medium enterprises and deepening Oyo State’s contribution to national trade development