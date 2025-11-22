NITF 2025: Oyo Govt Promotes Local Products For Economic Growth

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, has showcased a diverse collection of indigenous goods and products at the 2025 Nigeria International Trade Fair (NITF), held at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry.

The locally-made products on display included Shea butter, Aso-Oke fabrics from Oke-Ogun, ready-to-wear outfits, agro-allied products, machinery, handmade bags, shoes, Adire and Batik corporate shirts, hoodies, and various homegrown innovations.

Local food items such as Garri Ijebu, powdered cassava flour, and potato flour, as well as hair care and home care essentials, also feature prominently. The popular traditional Koko Irin (iron pots) attracted significant interest among attendees.

Leading the Oyo State delegation, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, described the state’s participation as a bold step toward promoting the visibility of locally made products, empowering small and medium enterprises and deepening Oyo State’s contribution to national trade development.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for making the state’s participation possible and for continuously supporting initiatives that promote commerce, industry, and economic expansion in the state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to expanding trade opportunities for our people is evident in the consistent support we receive to showcase Oyo State’s creative industry, agro-value chain, and manufacturing capacity at platforms like this. “Our participation reflects the strength, innovation, and resilience of Oyo State entrepreneurs.

“We are here to tell Nigeria and the world that Oyo State is open for business.”

Also, speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olajide Okesade, revealed that a 400-square-meter space of land has been allocated to the state for exhibition, which is still under construction, saying that the ministry’s management team has been working with the fair organisers to ensure that the pavilion is completed quickly and meets the expected standard.

According to him, “Our exhibitors have arrived with an impressive range of high-quality products all produced in Oyo State. We are determined to give them the best possible representation and ensure that the Oyo State pavilion stands out once construction is completed.”

The Oyo State pavilion is expected to become one of the most vibrant attractions at the fair, reflecting the state’s cultural creativity, entrepreneurial strength, and growing industrial capacity.

The trade fair continues until 30th November 2025, offering opportunities for networking, business expansion, and investment partnerships.