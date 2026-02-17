NITDA Trains Reps Spouses, As Abbas’ Wife Insists On Mental Health, Emotional Balance

The National Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in conjunction with HORSA yesterday began a two-day workshop in Abuja for spouses of members of the House of Representatives on “Empowering women for the digital future: Leadership, wellbeing and opportunity.”

In her remarks at the opening session, wife of the speaker, Hajia Tajudeen Abbas said as partners to lawmakers, they need a balanced mental health and emotional resilience.

She said: “There are expectations to meet, schedules to manage and public perceptions to navigate. As spouses, we are often confidantes and encouragers. We provide stability behind the scenes.

“Yet we, too, need strength. We, too, need tools to manage stress and sustain well-being. Recognising mental health as a component of leadership is a mark of maturity, not weakness. “The focus on mental health and emotional resilience is equally important. Public life often involves invisible emotional labour.”