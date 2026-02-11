NITDA Trains 45,000 Civil Servants On Digital Literacy Programme

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has trained 45,000 Federal civil servants on the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Workforce Programme.

NITDA said the programme was implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), and designed to equip workers and aid efficient service delivery.

This disclosure was made by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, recently when he visited the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Inuwa stated that the digital literacy programme was powered by the Cisco Networking Academy in delivering the programme.

He noted that, “ the programme has recorded exceptional reach, enrolling over 45,000 civil servants per course across four foundational digital literacy modules: Digital Awareness; Using Computers and Mobile Devices; Digital Content Creation, Communication and Collaboration; and Digital Safety and Security”.

According to him, “ the partnership enables civil servants to access high-quality digital learning with minimal financial barriers, while creating a progression pathway into more advanced areas such as networking, cybersecurity, data fundamentals, programming, and emerging technologies, beginning in 2026.

“ With the foundational phase of DL4ALL firmly established, NITDA’s priority areas for 2026 and subsequent years include advancing from basic digital literacy to job-relevant and role-based digital skills”.