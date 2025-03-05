NITDA To Partner Researchers, Schools On AI-Driven Solutions

Share

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration among researchers, technology experts, and academics to tackle national challenges through innovation and cutting-edge technology.

This disclosure was made by the Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, recently during a visit by the management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), led by the Institution’s Vice Chancellor, Sa’adatu Liman.

Inuwa emphasized the importance of stronger collaboration between academics, engineers, and entrepreneurs to address pressing national issues such as environmental sustainability, public health, and infrastructure.

Inuwa stated that ” this initiative aligns with NITDA’s mission to build a robust technology research ecosystem, focusing on digital literacy, artificial intelligence (AI), and research & development (R&D).

“It also supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes digital transformation and equipping students with future-ready skills.

To solidify this partnership, NITDA and NSUK have agreed to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive impactful initiatives and ensure sustainable collaboration.

This partnership is expected to accelerate innovation in Nigeria’s tech sector, empower students with digital skills, and contribute to national development through research-driven solutions.

Inuwa highlighted the transformative potential of AI beyond office automation, particularly in healthcare and agriculture.

He noted that AI can help fill the gap in Nigeria’s healthcare system, where specialist doctors are scarce.

A recent study in Nigeria showed that AI-powered chatbots can provide medical prescriptions comparable to or even better than those provided by human doctors.

The collaboration between NITDA and NSUK has already yielded significant gains, with NSUK recognized as a pioneer participant in NITDA’s digital transformation program.

This initiative has established a Digital Literacy Center at the Faculty of Engineering, where students develop tech gadgets to enhance their skills and global competitiveness.

Inuwa noted that ” this partnership aims to ensure that students are well-prepared for the digital economy and future workforce, both locally and globally”.

Earlier, Sa’adatu Liman, the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, expressed deep appreciation to NITDA for its continued support in strengthening technology research, digital literacy, and innovation at the institution, while highlighting the significant gains from their collaboration with the agency.

Liman said, ” NSUK has been recognised as a pioneer participant in NITDA’s digital transformation program, a model that the National Universities Commission (NUC) is now working to extend to other universities across Nigeria.

“The university believes the initiative will be a huge success, aligning with its vision of equipping students with digital skills to meet global workforce demands.

“As part of our commitment to advancing technology education, NSUK has established a Digital Literacy Center at the Faculty of Engineering, where students are working on developing tech gadgets to enhance their skills and competitiveness on a global scale.”

