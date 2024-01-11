NITDA to Collaborate With ICPC On Digitisation of Services

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said it will collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the digitisation of its services to enhance the fight against corruption in the country.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, stated this during a courtesy visit by the members of the Commission, headed by the Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, recently. He affirmed the Agency’s willingness to collaborate with ICPC to facilitate the digitisation of its services and enhance the monitoring of corrupt practices in public institutions. He highlighted that automation was an ongoing journey rather than a one- time process. “We have over two hundred and ninety-three processes to automate but we are selecting them one after the other to achieve the goal of the Agency.

We do this for other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also, we have other initiatives in place to help them achieve digital transformation. “NITDA organises a lot of training and has a technical Working Group which started about three years ago and saddled with the task of training representatives from different MDAs who are later asked to nominate people that will become champions to promote digital transformation in their respective organisations.

“We train them on e-Government and digital transformation in general, so that they can start the advocacy within their MDAs,” according to the DG. “Moreso, we help some MDAs through the journey, like two years ago, Shippers’ Council came to us, we helped them with training, they documented their processes and have started automation. Also, we are currently working with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI),” the DG said.

Inuwa underscored the reality that while technology serves as a tool, achieving the desired outcomes is contingent on the preparedness of the intended users to effectively leverage it and embrace its myriad possibilities. Without this readi- ness, the anticipated results would re- main elusive. “If your processes are not optimized and re-engineered, it will be difficult to automate your services,” he emphasised.