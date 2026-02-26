NITDA Targets 95% Digital Literacy By 2030, Seeks Support From South South States

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has stressed the necessity of deeper collaboration with state governments, asserting that alignment at the sub-national level is critical to the achievement of Nigeria’s digital economy objectives.

He made the remarks during the South-South Regional ICT Stakeholders Forum, an event con- vening policymakers, technology leaders, civil society organisations and ecosystem players to map out a strategy for accelerated digital development across the region.

Inuwa acknowledged that while NITDA has recorded notable progress at the federal level, the true measure of success lies in how effectively national policies are translated into actionable programmes within individual states.

He argued that digital transformation could only be sustained when states domesticate these policies and put in place clear structures for their implementation.

Referencing key frameworks such as the Nigerian Startup Act and the National Digital Literacy Framework, he observed that although several states have established ICT-focused ministries and agencies, some still lack comprehensive enabling laws and structured governance mechanisms.

He assured that NITDA was prepared to offer technical guidance to any state seeking to bolster its digital ecosystem. The Director General placed emphasis on digital literacy as a cornerstone of inclusive growth, noting that under the National Digital Literacy Framework, NITDA is targeting 95 per cent digital literacy nationwide by 2030.

He pointed to ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, through which digital skills have been integrated into school curricula and teachers across the country are undergoing capacity-building programmes to support technology-driven learning.

States in the South-South were encouraged to ensure that educators in both public and private schools participate fully in the initiative.

Inuwa also highlighted efforts to upgrade the digital skills of public servants, revealing that in partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, more than 54,000 federal civil servants have enrolled in structured digital skills training.

He added that similar programmes were being considered for rollout across South-South states to improve governance efficiency and public service delivery.

Turning to partnerships, Inuwa cited collaborations with Cisco, which provide access to self-paced digital courses, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), whose digital champions conduct community-based sensitisation in markets, worship centres, motor parks and among senior citizens.

He urged stakeholders in the zone to strengthen coordination and jointly develop practical initiatives aimed at expanding digital inclusion.

In his contribution, the Cross River State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Justin Atiang Beshel, reaffirmed his state’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development.

He explained that Cross River was prioritising broadband expansion and digital infrastructure as the foundation for e-government services, skills development, innovation and job creation, adding that improved connectivity would unlock economic opportunities and enhance service delivery across the state.

Despite challenges such as limited rural connectivity and funding constraints for large-scale ICT projects, Beshel expressed optimism about the potential of strategic partnerships.

He described collaboration with NITDA and private sector players as essential to narrowing the digital divide, strengthening cybersecurity resilience and ensuring inclusive participation in the digital economy.