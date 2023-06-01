NITDA, SMEDANTo Strengthen Smes In Nigeria

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have agreed to institutionalise the activities of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The proposed agree- ment was disclosed at a meeting in Abuja between NITDA’s Director-General, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, and his SMEDAN counterpart, Mr Olawale Fasanya. Inuwa explained that institutionalising SME would serve as a catalyst for creating wealth and prosperity.

He said: “We have between 60 percent and 90 percent of our businesses under SMEs, but operating informally. How can we formalize them so that even the government can benefit by collecting taxes and have a structure in place to capture the GDP correctly.

“We see startups as our babies. We have startups solving problems in agriculture, commerce, education and logistics and so on.” The director-general stressed that most of the startups the agency dealt with were SMEs trying to solve real life problems.

Inuwa noted that the world was moving to smart manufacturing, whereby one can design anything on one’s system and print it using 3D printer. He also added that plans were underway to have facilities everywhere as the goal is for every Nigerian to have access to the facilities.