NITDA Seeks Inputs On Draft Technical Standards For DPI

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged the public to comment on and contribute to its newly draft Technical Standards for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

The Agency said the pivotal document needs public inputs before the final draft, stating that the step underscores the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, secure, and interoperable digital ecosystem that will drive economic growth, enhance public service delivery, and empower citizens across the nation.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, on March 4, 2025, through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, released the Digital Public Infrastructure Framework.

The DPI framework presents a platform for reforming public service delivery, utilising a whole-of-government approach, which includes the opportunity for the private sector to build and deliver cross-cutting services that will enhance citizens’ well-being and access to services.

The framework also establishes the Nigerian Digital Public Infrastructure Centre (Ng-DPIC) as the programme implementation office to coordinate the national effort to educate, support research and deliver appropriate knowledge management for developing Nigeria’s DPI.

The aim is to engage meaningfully in developing a robust DPI-driven architecture that benefits society. “In furtherance of the above, this draft Technical Standards for DPI provides a structured approach for developing and deploying Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

They define the essential technical requirements and proven techniques to ensure interoperability, security, and efficiency across digital services. By establishing clear guides, these standards support the seamless integration of DPI components, fostering a secure, scalable, and resilient digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, it outlines the structure for integrating sectorial DPIs, including but not limited to digital identity systems, payment platforms, and data exchange frameworks.

It aims to establish clear guidelines for interoperability, data protection, cybersecurity, and the participation of both public and private sector stakeholders in building digital public goods (DPGs), utilising these critical digital foundations.

“Extensive research, international best practices, and consultations with various stakeholders have guided the development of this draft technical standards.

It reflects the government’s vision to leverage the power of digital technologies to achieve its national development objectives and improve the lives of all Nigerians,” the Agency stated.

Stating its key objectives, the Agency said the DPI would ensure seamless communica – tion across platforms, agencies, and services; protect sensitive information while complying with local and international regulations; create inclusive systems that are easy navigate and cater to all citizens, including marginalised groups; establish metrics to ensure systems are reliable, scalable, and efficient; provide clear accountability, transparency, and regulatory alignment rules.

It will also facilitate the adoption of open-source technologies while adhering to proper usage guidelines; and ensure consistent validation of systems to meet defined technical and user requirements.

The Federal Government recognised the crucial role of public input in shaping effective and impactful regulations.

Therefore, it invited all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organisations, academia, and international partners, to review the draft regulation and provide valuable feedback.

