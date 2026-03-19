NITDA Launches All-Women Cyber Shield Programme

In a bold move to reshape the landscape of the nation’s digital security, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a specialised training programme designed to thrust Nigerian women into the van- guard of the country’s cybersecurity workforce.

The initiative, dubbed “Cyber for Women,” was rolled out on Tuesday, in Abuja, in collabora- tion with Women in Cybersecurity. The programme positions women not just as participants, but as potential architects of Ni- geria’s resilience against global cyber threats.

Speaking at the event, NITDA’s Director of Cybersecurity, Mohammed Lawan Ahmed, who was represented by Ayodele Bak- are, emphasised that the effort is a deliberate strategic investment rather than a routine workshop.

“Today’s programme is not just another training but a strategic investment in the future of Ni- geria’s digital security landscape and the world at large, and this time women are intentionally positioned at the centre of the approach,” Ahmed stated.

He framed the event as a declaration of intent, asserting that Nigerian women are poised to be builders of the digital age, not merely consumers. “Today is a declaration that the women of Nigeria are not bystanders in the digital revolution; they are its architects,” he added.

The initiative directly tackles a critical global disparity: the significant underrepresentation of women in the cybersecurity field, even as demand for experts skyrockets in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Ahmed noted that cybersecurity has become an indispensable pillar for digital transformation, necessitating a diverse and skilled workforce. To bridge this gap, the “Cyber for Women” training is struc- tured to equip participants with practical tools, advanced knowledge, and vital networking opportunities.

“Our objective is clear: to empower Nigerian women in cybersecurity with knowledge, tools and collaboration opportunities,” Ahmed explained.

He praised the attendees for their willingness to confront emerging digital risks, stating that their presence signified a collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The “Cyber for Women” initiative is a cornerstone of NITDA’s broader mandate to build local capacity, foster digital inclusion, and fortify the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure by tapping into the often-underutilized potential of its female population.