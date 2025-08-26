NITDA Lauds Bayelsa Over ICT Hub Project

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commended the Bayelsa State Government for its vision and progress in establishing a world-class Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hub in the state.

Leader of a four-man NITDA delegation and Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr. Dimie Wariowei, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

Wariowei, who described the structures and planning of the ICT Hub located in Yenagoa’s Central Business District as “impressive,” said the team was mandated by NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, to conduct an assessment of the facility.

According to him, the assessment will help determine the agency’s level of intervention and ensure the project’s seamless take-off and long-term sustainability.

“We are quite impressed with the structures and planning of the place. With what we have seen, we now have an idea of what the state requires and how we can intervene,” Wariowei said.

“NITDA has the experience and regulatory authority in IT across the country. We will guide Bayelsa to avoid pitfalls observed in similar projects elsewhere and ensure the ICT Hub meets the aspirations of both the state and NITDA.”

Responding, Governor Diri, represented by Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed gratitude to NITDA for honouring its commitment to partner with the state on the project.

Diri described the ICT Hub as a deliberate effort by his administration to create jobs for youths, promote digital literacy, and curb crime.

“We are excited you have seen that what we have on the ground is massive and mind-blowing. We want to use the ICT Hub to engage our youths productively and divert their attention from social vices,” he said.

“We are ready to collaborate with NITDA to establish a joint working group to address hardware, software, and other requirements to set up the centre effectively.”

Other members of the NITDA delegation included Director of Infrastructure, Mr. Oladejo Olawunmi; Head of Legal and Board Matters, Ms. Elizabeth Itekim; and Special Adviser to the Director-General, Mr. Lukman Lamid.