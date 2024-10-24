NITDA Joins ECOWAS To Build Cybersecurity Experts In West Africa

Share

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have joined forces to empower West African youths with the skills and knowledge needed to safeguard the region’s cyberspace.

A regional security hackathon held in Abuja, Nigeria, showcased the talent and potential of young participants from across West Africa.

The event was put together to identify and nurture cybersecurity experts who can combat the growing threat of cybercrime in the region.

NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, represented by Oladejo Olawumi, emphasised the importance of harnessing the energy and creativity of young people to address cybersecurity challenges.

He stressed the need for countries to adhere to regional regulations and implement robust measures to protect critical institutions. Inuwa stressed the importance of tapping into the region’s youthful talent to combat cybercrime.

He emphasised NITDA’s ongoing commitment to support – ing future initiatives. He stated: “The vibrant competition within the technology sector is encouraging.

By harnessing the energy and creativity of our youth, we can effectively fight cybercrime and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities.”

The NITDA DG commended ECOWAS for its commitment to promoting regional unity in addressing cyber security. He emphasised that the hackathon represents a powerful symbol of unity and cooperation among ECOWAS member states, noting that “as threats become increasingly sophisticated and transnational, collaboration between nations is no longer optional, but essential.

Making partnerships with relevant cybersecurity outfits in various countries and a call for global cybersecurity strategies is vital.” Inuwa explained that the global cybersecurity workforce placed a gap with billions of jobs unfilled for the coming years, stating that the hackathon is a response to that challenge.

On his part, the ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, highlighted the urgency of protecting the region’s cyberspace and the role of the hackathon in identifying and supporting talented individuals.

He emphasised the collaboration between ECOWAS, NITDA, governments, private sector, and academia in making the event a success.

The hackathon, which was the third in the series, attracted participants from 12 West African countries as winners and participants received cash prizes and gift items as recognition for their achievements.

