NITDA, JICA Unveil Programme To Boost Women Entrepreneurship

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA says it is collaborating with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to unveil ‘IgniteHer’, an entrepreneurship empowerment bootcamp for women.

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, disclosed this in Abuja. Inuwa said the five-day intensive programme was designed to empower and uplift women entrepreneurs across the nation.

He said the programme could advance gender equality and foster economic inclusion, innovation and digital transformation.

Inuwa, represented by Mrs Iklima Musa, Special Adviser on Strategic Partnerships, said that empowering women was not only about equity, but unlocking the full potential of the society.

He said that the theme of the 2025 celebration, “Accelerate Action” resonated deeply with the mission of the bootcamp, which was to empower women entrepreneurs for a brighter future.

Inuwa, while commending JICA for continued commitment to women’s empowerment and sustainable development in Nigeria, said the collaboration exemplified the power of strategic partnerships in driving meaningful change.

He explained that the bootcamp was designed to address the unique challenges women faced in entrepreneurship, including gender gaps in digital literacy and limited access to financial resources.

“Over the next five days, participants will gain foundational business skills, scaling strategies, sustainability practices and strategic planning tools.

“At NITDA, we recognise that empowering women in business is a strategic imperative for national development.

“Women entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation,’’ he said. Inuwa urged the participants to embrace the experience with an open mind, a spirit of collaboration and a determination to excel.

