NITDA: JICA Collaboration Key To Nigeria’s Thriving Startup Scene

Nigeria’s startup ecosystem is experiencing a significant boost due to the strategic partnership between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, the impact of this collaboration was highlighted at the closing ceremony for a project by AGROVESTO, a JICA-funded Agritech startup.

Represented by Dr Amina Sambo-Magaji, Inuwa pointed to Nigeria’s rise as a continental tech leader, with over 200 fintech startups like Paystack and Flutterwave revolutionising financial inclusion.

A key initiative of the partnership is the iHatch incubation program, which provides training, mentorship, and seed funding to new startups.

Inuwa also emphasised the role of the Nigeria Startup Act in fostering growth through incentives like tax breaks and easier business registration.

“Through partnerships like the one with JICA, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and global competitiveness. Nigerian innovations are poised to inspire the world,” he stated.

JICA’s Chief Representative in Nigeria, Ishigame Kenji, praised AGROVESTO’s work, while the startup’s CEO, Bayo Adewoye, commended Nigerian farmers for their role in national food security.