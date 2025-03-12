NITDA DG Advocates For Gender Inclusion In Digital Literacy Initiatives

Share

As part of initiatives designed to strengthen the Focus on Education, Health and Social Investment through digital innovation and inclusive access to technology, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has emphasised the critical importance of gender inclusion in digital literacy programmes across Nigeria.

The DG made this known while delivering a goodwill address at the Inauguration of Quality Education and Girl Child Initiatives (Luminah 2030), which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education at the Federal Secretariat Complex to create an inclusive, equitable, and high-quality education system.

This initiative is a key component of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) for Renewed Hope, which is centered around six critical priority areas: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEM-M), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Outof-School Children, Girl Child Education, Data and Digitalisation, and Education Quality Assurance.

