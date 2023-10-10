NITDA campaigning for safer cyberspace

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is campaigning for a safer cyberspace as it plans for this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This was according to a statement yesterday by NITDA’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar.

The agency noted that it has trained 3242 on basic and intermediate cyber security skills in partnership with CISCO. The statement added: “The Cybersecurity Awareness Month held every October, is a month set aside globally to educate and create cybersecurity awareness. This year marks the 20th in the series of collaborative awareness campaigns between public and private sector organisations globally.

“To mark the 2023 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NITDA has lined up a series of programmes specifically focused on sensitising the general public on cybersecurity threats and steps necessary to protect ourselves in the ever-growing digital space.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is: See Yourself in Cyber, which highlights that cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. The main purpose of this awareness campaign is to encourage the adoption of safe cyber hygiene. To achieve this effectively, citizens need to accept, understand and be willing to apply these security measures to stay secure.”

It also noted that NITDA is partnering with key stakeholders to ensure grassroots awareness campaigns and sensitise the general public on these cyber threats and how to protect themselves.

It was also disclosed that NITDA alongside O-range Cybersecurity Training Service Limited conducted Cybersecurity Training in Ilorin, Kwara State, where more than 5,000 youths from various states participated.

The statement added: “We, therefore, call on private and public sector organisations as well as the general public to join us in ensuring that Nigerian Cyberspace is safe and secure. Together, we can make the Nigerian cyberspace and the world at large safe and secure for all.”