Leicester City Coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy has lavished praises on Wilfred Ndidi, following the midfielder’s impressive display in the ongoing Emirates FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Ndidi made his first appearance for the Foxes since sustaining a muscle injury in the 2-2 draw against Brighton Hove & Albion last December.

Following the injury, the 28-year-old was replaced by Harry Winks two minutes from the hour mark.

Van Nistelrooy said Ndidi displayed his leadership traits in the encounter.

“You’ve seen the game, the way he played, the way he lifted the team, on the ball, off the ball. His performance was excellent, but also his leadership,” the Dutchman was quoted by Leicester City Mercury.

“Not only the captain’s armband he wore, the way he led the team, the way he demanded from his surroundings, coaching, talking, preventing situations from occurring.”

