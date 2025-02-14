Share

Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy has relished the intensity of football’s fiercest rivalries as he prepares to face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15.

With Leicester battling relegation and Arsenal chasing the title, Van Nistelrooy’s side will be the underdogs against Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners.

However, the Dutchman is no stranger to heat encounters with Arsenal, famously being at the centre of the fiery 2003 Manchester United vs. Arsenal showdown.

In that match, Van Nistelrooy missed a last-minute penalty and was confronted by celebrating Arsenal players, including Martin Keown.

Speaking ahead of the match, Van Nistelrooy reflected on the significance of football rivalries.

“The game needs rivalries, of course. It’s the best thing in football. The Merseyside derby, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, United vs. Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven against Ajax—they define the sport,” he said.

He also recalled his emotions from that infamous clash over two decades ago.

“Back in 2003, I was gutted to miss the penalty. That was the big thing. It was my responsibility to win the game for my team, and I didn’t do that.

“Other than that, I wasn’t really bothered by what happened, as I was only focused on trying to help United win trophies.”

As Van Nistelrooy and Arteta prepare for their latest managerial battle, all eyes will be on whether Leicester can upset Arsenal’s title ambitions or if the Gunners will continue their march toward Premier League glory.

