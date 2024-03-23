Nissi Ignites New York At Sounds Of Brazil

Multi-talented singer, and songwriter, Nissi, set the legendary Sounds of Brazil (SOBs) ablaze with her electrifying New York City debut. The energetic singer and songwriter delivered an unforgettable night of music and dance, captivating the crowd with her infectious energy and a powerful live performance. Nissi treated fans to a dynamic set list featuring all their favorite hits, including the pulsating anthem “Nobody” and the infectious groove of “Overthinking.”

The crowd erupted when Nissi welcomed fellow Nigerian singer Teni to the stage for a live rendition of their collaborative single, “Thunder.” The electrifying performance showcased Nissi’s undeniable talent for blending soulful vocals with vibrant Afrobeats rhythms, seamlessly transitioning between established hits and electrifying renditions of her singles. Nissi’s SOBs debut lived up to its promise, deliv- ering an unforgettable experience for her fans (Nissi Nation), Afrobeats enthusiasts and music lovers alike. With her captivating stage presence and infectious music, Nissi is poised to take the world by storm.