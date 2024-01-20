Nissi Announces First Headline Performance In New York

Vivacious singer and songwriter Nissi is starting off her 2024 on a good note as she takes over the legendary Sounds of Brazil (SOB) in New York City on March 15, 2024, for her first-ever headline performance in the Big Apple. Nissi made the electrifying announcement via her social media platforms, stating, “2024 we are starting with a bang!

I’m so excited to announce my first headline performance in New York at the legendary SOBs on the 15/03/2024 and I am taking the nation gang with me!” Nissi’s New York debut at SOBs promises to be an unfor- gettable night of music, dance, and pure Afrobeats euphoria.

Fans can expect to hear all their favorite Nissi tracks, alongside electrifying live renditions of her latest material. With her undeniable talent, captivating energy, and infectious music, Nissi is poised to take the world by storm. Her New York debut at SOBs is a must-see event for anyone who loves good music, and a guaranteed night of fun.