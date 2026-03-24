NISO: We Equitably Allocate Available Power Generation To All

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) said available power generation has been consistently dispatched and equitably allocated to all Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The system operator made the clarification in a statement in Abuja on Monday. It said ‘’while it is true that the power system experienced reduced generation levels due to gas supply constraints, available generation was continuously dispatched and equitably allocated to all DisCos throughout the period. “NISO categorically states that at no time during the period under review was any DisCo allocated zero Megawatts (0 MW), ‘’it said.

According to NISO, load allocation is carried out in accordance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) MultiYear Tariff Order framework.

It said that the framework ensured that available generation was shared fairly among all DisCos based on established allocation principles. “At no point was any distribution company completely excluded from receiving power supply.

“Variations in supply experienced across different locations were a direct consequence of the overall reduction in available generation and not due to zero allocation to any DisCo, ‘’ it added.

The system operator said that it remained committed to maintaining transparency in system operations and ensuring fair, efficient, and reliable dispatch of available generation in line with regulatory provisions. It also urged the public and stakeholders to rely on verified information from official sources and refrain from disseminating misleading reports.