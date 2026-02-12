NISO Warns Of Four Days Low Power Supply

Many parts of Nigeria could experience low electricity supply for four days as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has warned of a scheduled maintenance shutdown of a major gas supply facility from 12 to 15 February 2026.

NISO stated that this could lead to a temporary reduction in available thermal generation capacity across the national grid.

In a statement on Thursday titled “Anticipated Gas Supply Constraints and Potential Load Management Measures,” NISO said that during the maintenance period, gas availability to certain power plants that depend on this supply network would be temporarily reduced.

Power stations expected to be directly impacted include Egbin, Azura, Sapele, and Transcorp Power Plants, while NDPHC Sapele, Olorunsogo, and Omotosho Power Plants may experience indirect constraints due to network-wide gas balancing effects.

According to sources, the nation’s electricity supply is expected to decline during the four-day scheduled maintenance, reducing power generation by 934.96 megawatts, about a 19.67 percent reduction from the current available generation capacity of approximately 4,753.10MW.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) hereby informs the general public and all electricity market participants of anticipated gas supply constraints affecting some major thermal power generating stations connected to the national grid.

During the maintenance period, gas availability to certain power plants that depend on this supply network will be temporarily reduced. Power stations expected to be directly impacted include Egbin, Azura, Sapele, and Transcorp Power Plants, while NDPHC Sapele, Olorunsogo, and Omotosho Power Plants may experience indirect constraints due to network-wide gas balancing effects.

This will result in a temporary reduction in available thermal generation capacity across the national grid. Full gas supply is expected to be restored on 16 February 2026.”